Formula 2: Shwartzman and Armstrong aiming to finish in style

The Formula 2 season comes to an end this weekend at the Yas Marina circuit. Robert Shwartzman is aiming to finish second in the standings, while Armstrong hopes for a repeat of a strong performance in Jeddah.

The curtain comes down on the Formula 2 season in Abu Dhabi on a track featuring a new layout for the eighth and final round of the season, just one week on from the races in Jeddah. In Saudi Arabia, Robert Shwartzman moved up to second in the standings, thanks to two podium finishes. “Last weekend we picked up 27 points and now we have to focus on the final round,” said Robert. “The aim is to do a good job in free practice and then aim for the top in qualifying. There are three races to go and I hope they go really well for me.”



A good time to shine. Marcus Armstrong was also a front runner in Jeddah, winning the first race and scoring points in the Feature Race. Things are therefore going well for Marcus at the moment and he hopes that will also be the case at the Yas Marina circuit, which usually features closely fought races.



Programme. The action gets underway on Friday at 12.05 local time, with 45 minutes of free practice, followed by qualifying at 18.30. The first Sprint Race starts at 12.20 on Saturday with the second one at 18.45. Then, the 2021 season comes to an end on Sunday with the Feature Race at 13.00.

