Formula 2: Schumacher on podium, Ilott consolidates his lead

Robert Shwartzman led 18 of the 21 laps of the FIA Formula 2 Sprint Race at Silverstone today with Mick Schumacher right behind him all the time. With five laps to go, the German attacked his team-mate going into Brooklands corner with a classic under braking move, but as Schumacher moved across onto the line his left rear tyre clipped Shwartzman’s front wing. This played into the hands of Yuki Tsunoda who was shadowing the Ferrari Driver Academy (FDA) pair and thus was first past the chequered flag ahead of Schumacher, while Shwartzman dropped down to 13th place.

On the podium. “I’m glad to have finished on the podium as it’s still a good result,” commented Schumacher. “But at the same time, I’m sorry for the Prema team as it looked on for a one-two finish. I don’t want to talk about who is to blame, because I’d like to see the incident calmly and assess what happened.” With this runner-up result, Mick has moved up to eighth in the championship on 59 points, while Callum Ilott still leads.



Consolidated lead. Ilott, who won the Feature Race started the Sprint Race from eighth and after dropping back to tenth, began to move up the order and he finished sixth. The English FDA student thus extends his lead in the classification on 106 points, followed by Christian Lundgaard on 87 and Shwartzman on 85, in third despite an unlucky weekend.



Marcus and Giuliano. Marcus Armstrong finished 14th and Giuliano Alesi was 20th, having started from the seventh and eighth rows of the grid respectively. From Silverstone, the Formula 2 circus moves to Barcelona for next weekend’s sixth round and Marcus and Giuliano will be hoping to move on from the difficulties they encountered over the two rounds at Silverstone.

