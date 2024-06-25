A difficult qualifying compromised Oliver Bearman’s weekend at the Barcelona-Catalunya circuit. He aims to fight back in Austria next weekend.

Oliver Bearman faced an uphill struggle in the sixth round of the Formula 2 championship. The 19 year old Scuderia Ferrari Driver Academy student had hoped to turn his season around in Spain, but he had to completely readjust his expectations after qualifying, when he could do no better than 15th, which was a real blow to his aspirations. “It was a very difficult session,” commented Oliver. “I struggled to find the right feeling with the car and above all I had to fight the balance. I’m very disappointed.”

The races. His starting position meant Bearman had little chance of a strong result in either the Sprint or Feature race. He did his best and finished them in 21st and 14th places respectively. “The Sprint Race was very tough and there were even problems in the Feature Race although I had a great first lap to get into the top ten. Unfortunately, once the tyres got hot, I struggled a lot for pace and the problems I’d encountered on the first day reappeared. In the next few days we must work out with the engineers what went wrong and there’s still a lot of work to do if we want to get back to the positions we should be in.”

Next stop Austria. The Formula 2 championship is back in action immediately this weekend at Spielberg in Austria, for Round 7.