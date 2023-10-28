“Rien ne va plus.” The Scouting World Finals is over, the candidates have headed for home and now the Ferrari Driver Academy experts must analyse all the data from the time spent on and off the track, to decide if any of those who took part are worthy of a place in the Maranello marque’s young driver programme.

On track. The six youngsters have been in Maranello since Tuesday, selected with the help of the programme’s scouting partners, Motorsport Australia, ACI Sport, Tony Kart and Escuderia Telmex. Yesterday they tackled free practice sessions as part of a race weekend simulation at the wheel of the Formula 4 Tatuus cars run by the Prema team, using the same tyres Pirelli supplies to the Italian championship and today they completed the race programme. Fighting it out to the nearest thousandths of a second were Dutchman René Lammers, Italy’s Emanuele Olivieri, William Go from the Philippines, Enzo Yeh from Taipei, Brazil’s Pedro Clerot and Pedro Juan Moreno from Colombia. They all made a positive impression on the Ferrari Driver Academy staff, with their serious approach and strong work ethic over the four days, which means it will be very hard to pick a winner, a decision that will be taken in the next few weeks.