F3: Fittipaldi aiming for the top ten in Spain

The Barcelona-Catalunya track is one of the best known to everyone involved in motor racing in Europe. In recent years the Montmelo circuit has been the venue of choice for pre-season testing for pretty much all the categories, which means even the youngest of drivers have a good working knowledge of the 4.655 kilometre Spanish track. Brazil’s Enzo Fittipaldi knows the 16 turns here well, having raced in Formula Regional last year, coming away with a second and third place.

Working on qualifying. The 19 year old FDA driver is coming off the back of a weekend that did not live up to expectations. With no fewer than 30 drivers taking part, qualifying plays a key role in Formula 3 races and Fittipaldi’s main task is to get better at this part of the proceedings. He was 13th on the grid in Silverstone but he could have been in the top ten if he had not been one of the first drivers past the chequered flag, as later runners were able to improve. Barcelona will therefore be a chance to show what he learned in England.

Very hot weather. “As usual, it will be a very busy weekend for the Formula 3 runners,” confirmed the technical head of the FDA, Marco Matassa. “According to the forecast, they will have to contend with very hot weather for the whole weekend. Enzo arrives in Barcelona having recorded his best ever Formula 3 qualifying at Silverstone and if he keeps progressing like this, then the top 10 is within his grasp.”

Programme. For the sixth round of the season, Formula 3 is back to the usual timetable, with free practice getting things underway on Friday at 9.35 CET, followed by qualifying at 14.05, Race-1 is on Saturday at 10.25. The weekend ends with Race-2 on Sunday at 9.45.



