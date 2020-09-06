F2: Ilott second to lead again, points for Schumacher and Shwartzman

At the end of this weekend’s eighth round of the Formula 2 championship, the battle for the lead has tightened up. The Monza round ended today with the Sprint Race in which Ferrari Driver Academy (FDA) student Callum Ilott crossed the line in second place behind Dan Ticktum (DAMS). This was a positive result for Ilott, off the second row of the grid, as the runner-up spot sees him retake the series lead in the UNI-Virtuosi Racing car.

In the lead. “It was a straightforward race,” commented Callum. “When I managed to get second place, Ticktum already had a reasonable lead and so I just managed my race from there to the chequered flag. This season is very close and the order is very tight so that every single point could prove vital.” Ilott is now on 146 points, five more than Mick Schumacher.

Mick. The German who won yesterday’s Feature Race, ended the weekend with another strong showing to finish fourth in the Sprint Race. Having started eighth, Schumacher was sixth at the end of the opening lap, moving up to fourth by half distance. Unfortunately, he locked the brakes at the first chicane and that dropped him back to sixth, but despite of flat-spotting his front left tyre when he locked up, Schumacher fought back to fourth at the flag, six seconds behind the winner.

Robert and the others. Mick now has a three point lead over Robert Shwartzman, who was sixth in the Sprint Race. The Russian FDA student made up three places thanks a very fast pace. After eight rounds of the 2020 season, just eight points separate Ilott and Shwartzman, in an all-FDA top three. Marcus Armstrong did not have much luck, 19th after an unscheduled pit stop, while Giuliano Alesi started 18th and moved up to 13that the flag.

On to Mugello. The Formula 2 season moves on apace. With Monza done and dusted, the teams now head straight to the Mugello circuit for the ninth round next weekend.



