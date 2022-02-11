F. Regional Asia: Bearman joins Leclerc and Beganovic

For the fourth round of the Formula Regional series, FDA Freshman Oliver Bearman races in the category for the first time, alongside Arthur Leclerc and Dino Beganovic.

There will be three Ferrari Driver Academy students on track for the fourth and penultimate round of the Formula Regional Asia championship at the Dubai Autodrome this weekend. Oliver Bearman is joining current leader Arthur Leclerc and Dino Beganovic in the Mumbai Falcon team line-up. It will be Bearman’s maiden outing at the wheel of a Formula Regional car, as he gets to grips with a race weekend, over three months on from his last appearance in the German Formula 4 championship, which he won, as well as the Italian one.



Standings. There are just two rounds of the series to go and the tension is ramping up. After three of the five rounds Leclerc leads on 131 points, with two wins and a further four podium finishes. He is also the only driver out of the 32 entries to have finished all races in the top ten. Last time out, Dino Beganovic took his first win in the category, having come close several times. The Swede is making clear progress, so he is certainly one to watch in these last two rounds.



Welcome Oliver. “We are pleased that Oliver is joining the other two Ferrari Driver Academy students in this series,” commented the head of the academy, Marco Matassa. “It will be a special weekend for him, his first as an Academy driver, as well as his first outing in the category. It will be a good opportunity for Oliver to get in the swing of a race weekend after a long break, when he will face several new challenges albeit in the familiar track atmosphere, which he was beginning to miss. Leclerc and Beganovic will both be aiming to continue the positive trend of the previous round and I think that it can be a good weekend all round.”



Programme. This is the third consecutive weekend at the Dubai Autodrome and the action gets underway on Friday with two free practice sessions, with two qualifying sessions on Saturday at 11.30 and 11.55 local (8.30 and 8.55 CET). The first race is at 14.25 (11.25 CET.) Plenty of action on Sunday, starting with Race 2 at 10, (7 CET,) and Race 3 which starts at 14.40 local (11.40 CET).

