Callum Ilott to make IndyCar Series debut at Portland

The British Ferrari Driver Academy member and Scuderia test driver makes his debut in the IndyCar Series this weekend in the Grand Prix of Portland.

Callum Ilott is in for a special time right now as there is not long to go until the 22 year old FDA member makes his IndyCar debut in the fourteenth round of the championship at the Portland circuit. Ilott will race for Juncos Hollinger Racing, making a return to the category after a brief break.

Test. “I’m excited to have this opportunity with the Juncos Hollinger Racing team,” commented Ilott. “It will be my first time in this category and I will have a lot to learn, but I can’t wait to start.” Callum tried the Chevrolet-powered Dallara DW12 for the first time last week in a test on the Indianapolis road course and he soon got a feel for it. “I had fun! On my first two laps, I deliberately pushed and went a bit sideways to enjoy the track,” confessed Callum. “It was suggested I try this series because it would suit my driving style and a lot of people reckon that I am perfectly suited to this championship, so I’m here to try it out. I was warned that as there’s no power-steering on the car, I’d find the steering very heavy, so I’ve prepared for that. I think the race will be tough, but I’m ready to give it a go.”

Programme. Portland was off the IndyCar calendar in 2020 and now Callum faces a new challenge of familiarising himself with a very demanding track. It has one fast section and another that’s very twisty, with 12 corners packed into its 3.142 kilometres. The IndyCar weekend gets underway on Saturday with free practice at 9 local time (18 CET.) After that comes qualifying at 12.30 (21.30 CET) and a further practice to end the day at 15.15 (00.15 on Monday 13th.) The race gets underway on Sunday at 12.40 local (21.40 CET.)