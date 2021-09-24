Callum Ilott signs up for a full season of IndyCar and is set to race in Long Beach

This weekend, the FDA’s Callum Illot races at Long Beach in the season finale of the IndyCar series, boosted by the news he will contest the entire 2022 IndyCar championship with the Juncos Hollinger Racing team.

It is time for the final race of the IndyCar season at the historic Long Beach street circuit, which is 3.427 kilometres long with eleven corners and a long straight that makes for plenty of overtaking. It is Callum Ilott’s third weekend in this series, having made his debut in Portland, followed up by the race at Laguna Seca. But it won't be his last outing in the USA’s premier single-seater category as the Juncos Hollinger Racing team announced today that the Englishman will contest the entire 2022 championship with them.



Happiness. “Coming into the final weekend of our three-race run on the west coast, it’s great to announce that I will be continuing next year with Juncos Hollinger Racing,” said Ilott. “Obviously we have had a steep learning curve here the last few races to try to put everything together. We have had some real positives and know the things we need to work on.” As for this weekend, Ilott is hoping for a trouble free time so as to show what he can do. “We can do a good job if we manage to put everything together,” he said. “I think our potential is greater than what was seen at the two previous rounds. We are at a point where we need to have a straightforward weekend and that’s what I’m hoping for at the final race of the season.”



Programme. Saturday at Long Beach features the final free practice session prior to qualifying, which takes place at 12.05 local (21.05 CET.) On Sunday morning, there is a 30 minute warm-up, with the race getting underway at 12.45 (21.45 CET.) There are expected to be three pit stops, with the race run over 85 laps.

