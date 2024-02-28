Beganovic: “I raised the bar”.

Swedish Scuderia Ferrari Driver Academy student Dino Beganovic is about to embark on his second Formula 3 season, starting this weekend in Bahrain. The twenty year old has set himself ambitious goals.

Maranello, 28 February 2024 – The start of the Formula 3 season is just days away as the action starts on Thursday at the Bahrain International Circuit, one day earlier than the usual weekend format and the SFDA’s Dino Beganovic is expected to be a front runner in his second year in the category, following on from his four podium finishes last year.

Good feeling. There were three days of pre-season testing, also at the Sakhir circuit. “It was just a couple of days really as the first day was affected by rain, even though we are here in the desert,” explained Beganovic with a smile. “Overall, it was a good test and it’s always fantastic to get back on track after the winter break and I immediately felt good in the car. It was just a little bonus to top the time sheet in the final session, as it’s always nice to be quickest, but we will only see the real hierarchy in qualifying and the races. I’ve set myself ambitious goals and I know that the people around me are also expecting a great year. I am well prepared, testing was positive and we have done a good job with the engineers in terms of car set-up, so now I can’t wait for the season to start.”

Programme.

Thursday

10.55 local (08.55 CET) Free Practice

16.00 (14.00 CET) Qualifying

Friday

13.15 (11.15 CET) Sprint Race

Saturday

12.00 (10 CET) Feature Race