Aurelia Nobels joins F1 Academy in Puma colours

Aurelia Nobels is embarking on a new stage of her career. The Brazilian will join her fellow Scuderia Ferrari Driver Academy student Maya Weug in the second year of the F1 Academy, the all-women series run to FIA Formula 4 regulations.





Progress. Aurelia is familiar with Formula 4, having spent the past two seasons racing in the category, first in the Brazilian series, as well as in some Spanish rounds before switching to the more competitive Italian and Euro4 championships in 2023, where she did very well, despite being up against stiff opposition. Nobels will race in the F1 Academy with the ART Grand Prix team, in the colours of Puma, a Scuderia Ferrari Premium Partner.





Starting in Jeddah. “I’m super happy! It’s a new opportunity and I’m sure I’m going to learn a lot,” Nobels said. “I’m going to do my best to represent Puma as well as possible. I love the livery. I think the car is very different and nice, I love the colours. It feels amazing, it’s a big brand and so special.” The F1 Academy championship gets underway in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia from 7 to 9 March. There are seven rounds, each of three races.



