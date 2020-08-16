ADAC F4: Dino Beganovic has discovered Nürburgring

Dino Beganovic had an experience fuelled by constructive lessons in his first guest appearance in Germany’s ADAC Formula 4 championship this weekend at the Nürburgring.

Race-1. The Swedish single-seater rookie got proceedings at the legendary Grand Prix venue off to a promising start in qualifying, taking third on the grid for Saturday’s opening race. However, the youngest member of the Ferrari Driver Academy (FDA) suffered contact on the opening lap when battling for second place, inflicting a damaged front wing that consequently caused him to retire.

Race-2. In Race 2, Beganovic then stalled at the start, dropping him to the back of the field before regaining some of the lost ground to eventually finish 11th.

Race-3. With the grid for Sunday’s Race-3 based on the results from the previous day, Beganovic had his work cut out in the final encounter of the weekend, although his lowly starting position (11th) did allow him to hone his race craft in several wheel-to-wheel battles on his way to P8. Next up for Dino Beganovic is a return to his main 2020 programme, the Italian F4 championship, for round two of that campaign at Imola on August 28-30.