Tonizza and Bonito in Barcelona with the FDA Hublot Esports Team

Ferrari Driver Academy (FDA) Hublot Esports team standard bearers, David Tonizza and Enzo Bonito are ready for the fourth round of the SRO E-Sport GT Series, the virtual version of the GT World Challenge Europe championship, this Sunday, using Spain’s Barcelona-Catalunya circuit layout. The professional sim drivers race in the Silver Class while actual racing drivers compete in the Pro Class.

Tonizza leads. Tonizza and Bonito take to the track ready like never before for the action to get underway in Barcelona, even if they each have rather different objectives. David will be racing with the thought of clinching the title uppermost in his mind, given that he leads the series on 31 points with the duo of Patrick Selva (Racing oN3 McLaren) and Jesus Sicilia (Triple A eSports Aston Martin) on 27, with Andrea Capoccia (GTWR Racing Team Audi) on 25. Enzo is further back in the classification and can therefore adopt a more aggressive approach aiming for the podium on a track he knows quite well.



A further three Ferraris. In the Silver class for professional sim drivers, there are a total of five Ferraris entered. Apart from the pair of 488 GT3s entered by FDA Hublot Esports Team, a further three are in the hands of privateer drivers who qualified for the trophy in the pre-championship sessions: they are Italians Manuel Biancolilla (Musto GD eSports) and Moreno Sirica (Williams Esports) and British driver Keiran Prendergast (MTR Racing).



Pro Class. Six Ferrari 488 GT3s are entered in the Pro class. Just one will be in the hands of an official Ferrari Competizioni GT driver, the number 52 car of Nicklas Nielsen. A further two cars are in the hands of regular Ferrari owners such as Englishman Chris Froggatt (Sky Tempesta Racing) and South African David Perel (Rinaldi Racing). Completing the group are Germany’s Nicolas Hillebrand (Butter-Pal Motorsport), the Russian Maksim Yefanov (Fasttuning) and Italy’s David Fumanelli (Kessel Racing).



Timetable. The Barcelona race takes place on Sunday 31 May and will streamed live on the SRO site, on the YouTube platform, on the GT World channel and on the Ferrari FDAFans and FerrariRaces pages on Facebook. The green light for the Pro drivers is at 14 CET and for the Silver it’s at 15:15 CET.

