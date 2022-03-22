The ‘Ferrari Velas Esports Series’ 2022 Championship heads to Europe and North America. For the Champion, a place in the Esports Team in Maranello

The registrations for the ‘Ferrari Velas Esports Series 2022‘ championship opened this March 22nd during a broadcasted launch show on the Ferrari Twitch channel. The Esports tournament organized by Ferrari this year expands its growing reach from just Europe to include North America for the first time. The brand-new championship that is set to run from April to October will deliver emotions and will see the Esports school of the “Old Continent” oppose their Northern American cousins. The most coveted dream is up for grabs: the chance to join the ‘Scuderia Ferrari Velas Esports Team’.





Register on: www.ferrariesportsseries.gg





Maranello – 23 March 2022 – There were over 30,000 drivers who last year competed along with the circuits of the Ferrari Esports Championship; numbers that will exponentially increase thanks to the expansion of the championship, which this year will land in North America for a formula that provides a double tournament and a single final that will elect the strongest driver at the beginning of October in a very special Grand Final in Italy.

Registration opened March 22 at 21:00 CET, with a special event streamed on the Ferrari Twitch channel (https://www.twitch.tv/ferrariesports) with the participation of special guests, such as FDA drivers Laura Camps Torras and Dino Beganovic, online influencers such as Chris Haye, Jakidale, Blink46, Amos Laurito, Marchettino, experts in the gaming sector such as Roberto Buffa and the Executive Manager of Kunos Simulazioni, the italian company creator of Assetto Corsa and Assetto Corsa Competizione, Marco Massarutto, accompanied by two incredible hosts such as Paul Jeffrey, the official commentator of the Ferrari Velas Esports Series and Brendon Leigh, the official driver of the Scuderia Ferrari Velas Esports team.

In a special moment for fans, joining in the celebrations for the new series would be Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, the Scuderia Ferrari Formula One drivers taking time out of their busy schedules to share their thoughts on the season ahead, and wish all virtual drivers the best of luck in advance of the main competition beginning.

Among many innovations this season, one thing is a certainty: the championship will be played on 'Assetto Corsa' from Kunos Simulazioni, which for the first time will be flanked by 'Assetto Corsa Competizione', including a proud moment for the series as we see the inclusion of some special Ferrari content on this exceptionally well-regarded platform.

The Ferrari Velas Esports Series winner will have the opportunity to access the highly successful Esports program of the 'Scuderia Ferrari Velas Esports Team' for 2023, an opportunity extended for the first time also to North American based sim racers: USA, Canada and Mexico.

The registered drivers will run two parallel championships in Europe and North America, divided into 8 qualifying phases (4 on ‘Assetto Corsa Competizione’ and 4 on ‘Assetto Corsa’) for each continent from April to August, concluding the double round with the respective regional finals in Europe on 13 September and in the USA on 14 September. The event will culminate in the Grand Final on October 2, 2022, in Italy, with the top 3 drivers of both regions battling in an innovative format that will be disclosed just after the regional finals.

The car through which the drivers will compete will be the Ferrari 488 Challenge Evo and the Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo.

With community very much at the heart of everything at Ferrari, once again in 2022 offers a great opportunity to win a wide range of exclusive Ferrari prizes for competitors.

Starting with the welcome return of a prize draw initiative, any driver who participates within the competition, from the hotlap qualification stage onwards, will be entered into a random draw to win a range of dedicated prize fund items, all Ferrari branded, with further giveaways set to take place for the driver who ends up fastest at the end of each qualification round.

Visit ferrariesportsseries.gg for a full rounddown of all the regulations, prizes and how to get involved in the Ferrari Velas Esports Series

All races will be streamed on the Ferrari Esports Twitch Channel https://www.twitch.tv/ferrariesports