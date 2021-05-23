SRO Esports: Ferrari wins at Monza with Tonizza and De Salvo on top form

The Ferrari Driver Academy Esports Team was in fine form over the two days of the first round of the Sprint and Endurance championships organised by SRO, racing on the Monza track layout. On Friday, David Tonizza won the one hour race, with Giovanni De Salvo fourth and on Saturday, sharing the wheel of the number 51 Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020, they won the most prestigious event, the three hour race.

Perfect strategy. Tonizza qualified a strong third behind the two VRS Coanda Simsport cars, (the no. 88 of Kroenke-Collins and the no. 18 of Rogers-Gkergkis). At the start the Ferrari tucked in behind the two leaders with the no. 18 of Josh Rogers which soon passed the no. 88 of Martin Kroenke. David then got stuck into a great duel with his rival, while still focussing on saving fuel as per team orders for the first two stints, so as to be able to push hard in the final part. At around the half hour mark, “Tonzilla” attacked the 88 car but it was deemed to be too aggressive a move, so David gave back the place to avoid a penalty, but despatched Kroenke around 10 minutes later on the main straight. He then handed over to De Salvo right on the first hour of racing. The Ferrari Esports Series reigning champion did a perfect job, running at a quick and consistent pace while still saving fuel to bring the 51 car right up behind Rogers, so that Tonizza was ideally placed to finish off the climb up the order.

Final part. De Salvo handed over to “Tonzilla” at the end of the second hour and as soon as David was back behind the wheel of the Ferrari, he began to push like crazy realising there was chance of undercutting Paschalis Gkergkis in the 18 car. The Italian set the race fastest lap and managed to get ahead without even having to pass his rival on track, a real masterstroke. Once out in front, Tonizza was able to use all the car’s potential without worrying about fuel consumption and he pulled out a lead of over 11 seconds. He crossed the line ahead of the number 18 car of VRS Coanda Simsport and the no. 22 of GPX Racing by Rennwelten (Hoeke-Ibraimi), while fifth place went to the other Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020 entered by Jean Alesi Esports Academy for Kamil Pawlowski and Danilo Santoro; 13th were Van de Velde-Kreuzer in the SideMax Motorworks Ferrari; Blotto-Onorati retired in the Kessel Racing by Racing Line car.

Back on track. Tonizza and De Salvo do not have long to rest on their laurles, as they will be back in action very soon, as the French Paul Ricard circuit provides the backdrop for the next Sprint and Endurance races in the first week of June.