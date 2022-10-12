Scuderia Ferrari Velas Esports Team in attack mode at three legendary tracks

The Scuderia Ferrari Velas Esports Team is ready to get back on track for the second round of the 2022 F1 Esports Series Pro Championship. Once again, it is mounting a three-pronged attack for the three races, with its line-up of Fabrizio Donoso, Brendon Leigh and David Tonizza.

European classics. The second round visits three of the best loved European circuits: Spielberg, Spa-Francorchamps and Zandvoort. The Dutch venue made its F1 calendar comeback only a couple of years ago, having always been a favourite with the drivers, as well as being the venue for the most prestigious Formula 3 race. On Wednesday, for the Spielberg race, the team will field Brendon and David, who last year did particularly well on high speed tracks where lap times were just over the minute mark. The following day, for the Belgian Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps, Tonizza, who last year claimed a great podium finish in the Ardennes, will be teamed up with Fabrizio who really loves this track. Finally, for Zandvoort and its two parabolic corners and particularly narrow track, Leigh will take over from Tonizza and partner Donoso.

Programme. Using the F1 2022 game, the F1-75 cars, for this event still in the yellow Monza livery, will take to the track in Austria for this afternoon’s race, starting with qualifying at 16.35 CEST, followed by the race at 20.50. The same timetable applies on Thursday for Belgium, with Zandvoort ending this second round on Friday. You can watch it live on the Formula 1 YouTube channel and the FerrariEsports Facebook channel.





Fabrizio Donoso, Sim Driver #8

"Preparation has been really good for event 2 pace-wise. We implemented some things with the team and they have been very helpful to extract the maximum out of ourselves and the car. I feel ready for the two races ahead of me in Belgium and Holland and I am sure my teammates are as well."





Brendon Leigh, Sim Driver #72

"F1 Esports event two is upon us! We've been training hard, looking for every fraction of detail to continuingly improve our performance, We as a team are looking to build on our results in the previous races and maximize our potential going forward. See you on track."





David Tonizza, Sim Driver #95

"Compared to round 1, we have taken a different approach in terms of developing car performance and so we expect a general improvement. As for myself, I have concentrated on driving consistently, as this wasn’t as good as it should have been in the first round. Especially in the race, you need a consistent pace and I hope that’s what I can do in my two races in Spielberg and Spa-Francorchamps."