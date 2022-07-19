Scuderia Ferrari Velas Esports Team fourth at Indianapolis

The Scuderia Ferrari Velas Esports Team was a front runner in the 8 Hours of Indianapolis, the second round of the SRO Esports International GT Challenge. David Tonizza, Kamil Pawlowski, Danilo Santoro and Giovanni De Salvo performed really well right from qualifying, taking pole position and being in the fight for the win up until the closing stages, when they dropped back to fourth.

Great start. The responsibility of lining up for the start in the number 51 Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo fell to Kamil, who comfortably fended off attacks from Dominik Blajer in the Triton Racing car and Tobias Pfeffer racing for Unicorns of Love. The Pole pulled away from the field and he was soon joined by Nils Naujoks in the Team BS+Competition car. At the end of the first stint, Kamil handed over to Danilo who, despite running at a strong pace, was unable to fend off Blajer, who had also got ahead of James Baldwin in the Veloce GT car a few laps earlier.

Mid race. In the third stint, it was David Tonizza’s turn to step up the pace, retaking the lead with a great move on Mateusz Tyszkiewicz in the Triton Racing car, before handing over the Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo to Pawlowski once more. By now, the win looked in the bag, but a mistake from Kamil saw him drop two places behind the Veloce GT and Triton Racing cars and just before the chequered flag, the Ferrari was also overtaken by the BS+Competition car. The next round, the Suzuka 10 Hours, takes place on 27 August.

Class win. There was however a class win for Ferrari: the 488 GT3 Evo entered by Race Anywhere Simsport and driven by Fabien Piffet, Maciej Hyla, Trevor Wenham and Grantas Kareckas took victory in the Silver Class.