    Scuderia Ferrari Esports Team looking sharp in VEC

    Maranello 14 novembre 2023

    After winning two titles in September, the Scuderia Ferrari Esports Team continues to enjoy a successful year with new challenges and new events.

    rFactor2 Dennis Jordan and Alex Siebel finished second in the constructors’ classification in Formula Sim Racing, although there was a touch of disappointment that bad luck slowed their progress towards their aim of taking the title. A few days later, the German pair put single-seaters behind them and, joined by Timotej Andonovski, got behind the wheel of an LMP2 car in the Virtual Endurance Championship. The full team took a solid sixth place in the Road Atlanta 1000 Miles and its first win in the series at the Bahrain 4 Hours, courtesy of Alex Siebel and Timotej Andonovski, to be third in the overall standings just 5 points off the leaders. There is still the Spa 6 Hours on 2 December to round off the 2023 VEC season, before racing continues with five more rounds next year.

    F1: fire up the engines - Meanwhile, the Formula 1 Esports Series is about to get underway for another season. Bari Broumand, Nicolas Longuet and Istvan Puki, hot off a win in PSGL E-Series 2, are set to tackle the official F1 23 series in a winter season that looks like being very hotly contested.