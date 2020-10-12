Ferrari Hublot Esports Series: Lacombe and Koch win in Zandvoort

Professional and Amateur drivers taking part in the Ferrari Hublot Esports Series battled it out yesterday on Zandvoort track for their chance to become an official driver for the Ferrari Driver Academy. The results are now in:



French professional driver, Arnaud Lacombe, took advantage of pole position to lead the race from the beginning. The main drama took place behind him with a race of frantic battles and skilled overtaking. The Italian, Giovanni De Salvo, finished in second place, and third place on the podium was taken by Poland’s Kamil Pawlowski.