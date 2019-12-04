Hublot Title Partner of FDA Esports Team

Ferrari is pleased to announce two new partnerships for the Esports division of the FDA (Ferrari Driver Academy). Starting from the final round of this year and for all of the next season, Hublot will be the Title Partner of the FDA Esports Team providing vital support to the Italian squad which was set up last July.



As from the final round of the Formula 1 Esports Series which takes place today at London’s Gfinity Arena, the Maranello marque’s squad will therefore be known as the FDA Hublot Esports Team.

Hublot was established in 1980 in Switzerland and is renowned for its innovation in the field of watchmaking. Since 2011, it has worked with Ferrari on creating watches with a unique style that combine innovation, excellence and high performance. These principals, along with the creativity ntrinsic in young talent, are a perfect fit with the spirit of the Ferrari Driver Academy, established in 2009 and in particular with the Esports division set up this year.

The other new collaboration is with Thrustmaster who join as Equipment Partner to the Italian team. Thrustmaster was established in the United States in 1992 and acquired by the Guillemot Corporation in 1999. It is at the cutting edge in the production of technical equipment that maximises the performance of simulation video games and is therefore a key resource for the Maranello marque’s sim drivers.

Coming into the final round of the championship, FDA Hublot Esports Team driver David Tonizza is heading the classification with three wins this season and has held the lead since the opening round. With just three races to go – Suzuka, Austin and Interlagos – Tonizza has a 26 point lead over Frederick Rasmussen (Red Bull) and is 43 ahead of Jarno Opmeer (Renault).





Marco Matassa Team Principal FDA Hublot Esports Team

“We are honoured that Hublot has chosen to support the Ferrari Driver Academy’s Esports programme. It shows that we are doing the right job in bringing on sim drivers.

Being able to count on a company such as Thrustmaster as Equipment Partner ensures that we will always have the very latest technology to help train our guys for the demanding challenges ahead”.