GT World Challenge: adrenalin-fuelled dash from Imola to Barcelona

The FDA Esports Team is about to tackle a couple of very important races in the SRO championship. Just two rounds and two races will decide the title, with the Italian team in the running in both categories.

Sprint Cup. Today, the GT World Challenge Europe Sprint Cup is being run using the Imola track, with David Tonizza and Giovanni De Salvo both driving the 488 GT3 Evo 2020, the 95 car for the former and the 4 for the latter. David will be trying to extend his lead over James Baldwin in the McLaren Shadow, which came down to just 6 points after the previous round, before the two races which take place on 18 and 29 October. De Salvo is currently fifth, just 2 points off fourth place and 12 behind the third placed driver and he will be aiming to move up the order as well as trying to help his team-mate by taking points away from Baldwin.

Endurance Cup. Less than 24 hours later, Tonizza and De Salvo will be back in action in the 488 GT3 Evo 2020, this time sharing the cockpit of the 51 car for the final race of the GT World Challenge Endurance Cup where the title is up for grabs. The main threat comes from Racing Line Motorsport who are 12 points behind. There’s some maths involved: if their rivals win, David and Giovanni must finish at least third to take the title. The VRS Coanda Motorsport team is also in the running, 19 points down and if it won, then the FDA Esports duo would have to finish sixth or higher to be crowned champions.

Where to watch the races. The Imola race starts at 21.10 while the one in Barcelona gets underway at 15.10, both can be seen on the SRO and GT World YouTube channels.