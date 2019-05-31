Ferrari is entering the world of esports with a complete programme that will involve several areas of the company and which will run across various projects.

Interesting Platform. esports is one of the fastest growing entertainment platforms, especially in the field of car racing and will attract Sim Racers and fans who are growing rapidly in number, especially among the young. This area includes open and closed-wheel racing.

New section. To get its participation underway in the F1 esports Series, the Maranello marque has decided to establish a special Ferrari Driver Academy esports Team section within the Ferrari Driver Academy (FDA.) The actual competition starts in July and the drivers will be announced shortly.