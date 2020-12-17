F1 Esports Series: The season ends with a sixth place at Interlagos

The 2020 F1 Esports Series ended with a sixth place for the Ferrari Driver Academy (FDA) Hublot Esports Team, courtesy of David Tonizza in the twelfth and final race, which took place on the Interlagos track layout, the usual home to the Brazilian Grand Prix. Enzo Bonito did not fare so well, involved in a collision at the start which relegated him to the back of the field. David thus finishes eighth in the world championship, with the team being fifth. The title went to Jarno Opmeer (Alfa Romeo) while Red Bull claimed the teams’ championship.



Qualifying and start. Qualifying went well for both FDA Hublot Esports Team drivers, as they made it through to the final part: David was third and Enzo had to settle for tenth. At the start, “Tonzilla” got away well, maintaining position, tucking in behind Nicolas Longuet (Renault) and Marcel Kiefer (Red Bull). Bonito was involved in a collision which damaged his car, so he made an early pit stop, after just three laps. He made it his compulsory tyre change stop, going from Mediums to Softs with a further 22 laps remaining.



Closing stages. David pitted on lap 11, rejoining eighth ahead of Brendon Leigh (Mercedes), but after his rivals had pitted, he found himself third again. As for Bonito, he had to make a second stop with nine laps to go, going out again on Softs, rejoining last. On the 19th of the 25 laps, Leigh managed to pass Tonizza coming out of the first esses, the outgoing champion losing control of his car for an instant which then also lost him two places to Dani Bereznay (Alfa Romeo) and Dani Moreno (McLaren) to finish sixth. The race was won by Longuet.

