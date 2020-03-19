Bonito joins Tonizza in the FDA Hublot Esports Team for the 2020 season

The FDA Hublot Esports Team is pleased to announce an addition to its 2020 season line-up. David Tonizza will once again be at the wheel of the Ferrari Driver Academy simulators and alongside him will be another highly rated Italian sim driver, Enzo Bonito.

At the top for five years. 25 year old Enzo, from Reggio Emilia, already has five years of high level international experience as a sim driver, having taken his first title in 2015, when he won the Iracing GT3 championship. Three years later he won the eROC, the virtual version of the Race of Champions, which was run alongside the real event in Riyadh, while also in 2018, came his first wins in Esports GT, held at the Assetto Corsa and his debut for McLaren Shadow in the F1 Esports Series.



Rivals. Last year, Bonito was one of David Tonizza’s main rivals for the title, which in the end went to the FDA Hublot Esports Team sim driver, “Tonzilla”, as he his known among his peers. Enzo has therefore proved that he will be a very rapid team-mate to the driver who is reckoned to be the man to be beat this year. The fact that the FDA has gone for Bonito underlines that it is also aiming to put up a strong challenge for the teams’ title this season.



Third driver. Once again this year, FDA Hublot Esports Team will field three drivers, the final choice being made at the Draft Event which takes place soon in London. The team will then pick from the 20 best sim drivers put forward by the F1 Esports Series, from the thousands of youngsters who have taken part in the in the special qualifying sessions on the official game of the series.







Marco Matassa FDA Hublot Esports Team Team Principal



"We at the FDA Hublot Esports are very pleased to announce that David Tonizza and Enzo Bonito will be part of our sim driver line-up for the 2020 F1 Esports Series season.



I believe that together they will demonstrate their potential over the course of the season and I expect them to both be in the fight for the drivers’ title, which will allow us to also challenge for the teams’ championship.

We line up on the starting blocks with the belief that we should be very competitive with a well-matched squad: David is the F1 Esports Series reigning champions, while over the years, Enzo has proved to be a very versatile sim driver, as a front runner in various categories.

We will find out who the third member of our team will be after the Draft Event and, at the moment we expect to be front runners in what should be an exciting season."