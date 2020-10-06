Sponsor



Iveco

Iveco is a brand of CNH Industrial N.V., a World leader in Capital Goods listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CNHI) and on the Mercato Telematico Azionario of the Borsa Italiana (MI: CNHI).

Iveco designs, manufactures and markets a wide range of light, medium and heavy commercial vehicles, off-road trucks, and vehicles for applications such as off-road missions. The brand’s wide range of products include the Daily, a vehicle that covers the 3 – 7 ton vehicle weight segment, the Eurocargo from 6 – 19 tons, the Trakker (dedicated to off-road missions) and the Stralis, both over 16 tons. In addition, the Iveco Astra brand builds off-road trucks, rigid and articulated dumpers as well as special vehicles. Iveco employs close to 21,000 individuals globally. It manages production sites in 7 countries throughout Europe, Asia, Africa, Oceania and Latin America where it produces vehicles featuring the latest advanced technologies. 4,200 sales and service outlets in over 160 countries guarantee technical support wherever an Iveco vehicle is at work.