    If you miss a live broadcast, you can catch up on the most exciting races of the Ferrari Challenge Europe at any time.
    Doriane Pin (Scuderia Niki – Iron Lynx) in the Trofeo Pirelli and Ernst-Albert Berg (Penske Sportwagen Hamburg) in the Coppa Shell, claimed the first pole positions of the thirtieth season of the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Europe, which kicks off this weekend at Portimão in the Algarve.
    Portimão
    Qualifying 1
    Following a lap of the track by the historic Ferrari 348 Challenge, the star of the early editions of the Ferrari Challenge, which debuted in 1993, the Trofeo Pirelli drivers fought a heated battle right from the start.
    Portimão
    Trofeo Pirelli Race 1
    The Coppa Shell featured its traditional fiery challenges and adrenaline in the Algarve, with twenty-nine drivers competing.
    Portimão
    Coppa Shell Race 1
    Portimão is hosting the second day of racing in round one of the thirtieth edition of the Ferrari Challenge Europe Trofeo Pirelli.
    Portimão
    Qualifying 2
    So young and so successful. Doriane Pin of Scuderia Niki – Iron Lynx celebrated an incredible double win in round one of the Trofeo Pirelli at Portimão, repeating her triumph in Race-1 yesterday.
    Portimão
    Trofeo Pirelli Race 2
    It was a tough race, but when the situation is difficult the victory is even more valuable. So the enthusiasm of Axel Sartingen (Lueg Sportivo - Herter Racing) at the end of Race-2 is entirely understandable.
    Portimão
    Coppa Shell Race 2
    Doriane Pin (Scuderia Niki - Iron Lynx) in Trofeo Pirelli and Roman Ziemian (FML - D2P) in Coppa Shell will start from pole position in the opening race of the Ferrari Challenge Europe round two, held this weekend at Paul Ricard.
    Le Castellet
    Qualifying 1
    Le Castellet
    Trofeo Pirelli Race 1
    He went in search of victory with gritty determination and in the end it was all joy for Roman Ziemian, FML - D2P team’s Polish driver, who claimed top spot in Coppa Shell Race 1.
    Le Castellet
    Coppa Shell Race 1
    Day two of racing is underway for the drivers of the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Europe at the Le Castellet circuit, the second round of the Prancing Horse single-marque series.
    Le Castellet
    Qualifying 2
    Le Castellet
    Trofeo Pirelli Race 2
    Johnny Laursen claimed victory in the Coppa Shell Race 2. Formula Racing team’s Danish driver gave a fine display of his talent and determination.
    Le Castellet
    Coppa Shell Race 2
