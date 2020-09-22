Logo

    Based on Ferrari’s first ever hybrid, the FXX-K is the most extreme expression of LaFerrari, the most high-performance road car ever. Designed at the end of 2014 for the XX Programmes focused on research and development, this model was born to go like the wind, thanks to the combination of its exceptional aerodynamics and engine.
    The desire to improve lap performance on the track has led to a number of far-reaching interventions on the car; however, all of these have been integrated into the body of the vehicle in terms of active and passive aerodynamics.
    The dynamics of the vehicle benefit from the introduction of Pirelli sensorised slick tyres, which allow monitoring of longitudinal, lateral and radial acceleration, as well as of temperature and pressure values.
    The designers at Ferrari’s Style Centre have unleashed the energy of the original design.
    • V12
      Engine
    • 1050 cv
      Maximum power
    • 750 NM @ 6500 rpm
      Maximum torque
    • 6262 cc
      Total displacement
    Dimension
    • LENGTH4896 mm
    • WIDTH2051 mm
    • HEIGHT1116 mm
    Engine
    • TYPEV12, 65°
    • BORE STROKE94 mm X 75,2 mm
    • TOTAL DISPLACEMENT6262 cm3
    Tyres
    • FRONT285/650 - R19 X10½
    • REAR345/725 - R20X13
    Brakes
    • FRONT398 X 223 X 36 mm
    • REAR380 X 253 X 34 mm
