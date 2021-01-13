Logo

    The experience of the past for the development of the future


    The 6262 cm3 V12 engine can deliver 860 hp at 9500 rpm, with a gear shift time of 60 ms., 20 ms. less than its predecessor, with ratios adjusted for the extra 1000 rpm offered by the engine.
    Thanks to the feedback from the test drivers, Ferrari engineers developed new solutions to increase rear downforce. 
    • V12
      Engine
    • 800 CV
      Maximum power
    • 690 NM
      Maximum torque
    • 6262 cc
      Total displacement
    Dimension
    • LENGTH4832 mm
    • WIDTH2040 mm
    • HEIGHT1127 mm
    Engine
    • TYPEV12, 65°
    • BORE STROKE94 mm X 75,2 mm
    • TOTAL DISPLACEMENT6262.45 cm3
    Tyres
    • FRONT245/35 ZR 19
    • REAR345/35 ZR 19
    Brakes
    • FRONTCARBON-CERAMIC DISCS
    • REARCARBON-CERAMIC DISCS
