The dream continues

ince 2003, F1 Clienti has offered a small group of enthusiasts the chance to buy Formula 1 single-seaters that have been raced by Scuderia Ferrari in recent seasons, as well as vehicles that have competed in the championships twenty, thirty and even forty years before, and to drive them on the track. This is a programme that only the Prancing Horse is able to offer and which this year has visited six prestigious circuits: Road Atlanta, Circuit of the Americas, Barcelona, Mugello, Spa-Francorchamps and Paul Ricard. As always, behind the record-breaking cars, the more recent ones driven by Kimi Räikkönen and Felipe Massa from the early 2000s, as well as the single-seaters from the last few decades, like the 1995 412 T2 car, the last F1 car powered by a 12-cylinder engine, are the exceptional mentors involved in Corse Clienti: Ferrari drivers, Marc Gené, Olivier Beretta, Davide Rigon, Andrea Bertolini and Giancarlo Fisichella.