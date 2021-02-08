Logo

    Ferrari Challenge Driver

    Toby Flannagan driver in Ferrari Challenge UK - GBR
    1standings

    Toby Flannagan

    • GBR
      country
    ferrari challenge
    2019
    debut year
    1
    seasons
    career
    13.14
    average points
    1
    titles won
    numbers
    92.00
    points overall
    7
    race contested
    • 91 in 2019 Coppa Shell UK
      best season for points won
    • 22nd September 2019, Silverstone Race-2
      last race
    • 1° in 2019, Coppa Shell UK
      best season
    • 2° in Brands Hatch Race-1 2019
      first top 10

    driver results

    podium finishes
    5 times out of 7
    71.43%
    finishes greater than 10
    0 times out of 7
    0%
    finishes less than 10
    7 times out of 7
    100%
    retirements
    0 times out of 7
    0%

    personal performance

    Wins
    1 times out of 7
    14.29%
    pole positions
    1 times out of 7
    14.29%
    fastest laps
    1 times out of 7
    14.29%

    career

    10
    5
    1
    14.29%
    2
    42.86%
    3
    14.29%
    4
    0%
    5
    0%
    6
    14.29%
    7
    0%
    8
    0%
    9
    14.29%
    10
    0%
    position
    1
    3
    1
    0
    0
    1
    0
    0
    1
    0
    • standings
    • news