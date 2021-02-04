    Ferrari Challenge Driver

    Riccardo Ragazzi

    • 1980-08-01
      born
    • ITA
      country
    ferrari challenge
    2011
    debut year
    1
    seasons
    career
    7.67
    average points
    0
    titles won
    numbers
    69.00
    points overall
    9
    race contested
    • 69 in 2011 Trofeo Pirelli F430 Italia
      best season for points won
    • 6th November 2011, Finale Mondiale
      last race
    • 6° in 2011, Trofeo Pirelli F430 Italia
      best season
    • 1° in Misano Race-1 2011
      first top 10

    driver results

    podium finishes
    6 times out of 9
    66.67%
    finishes greater than 10
    0 times out of 9
    0%
    finishes less than 10
    9 times out of 9
    100%
    retirements
    0 times out of 9
    0%

    personal performance

    Wins
    2 times out of 9
    22.22%
    pole positions
    4 times out of 9
    44.44%
    fastest laps
    1 times out of 9
    11.11%

    career

    10
    5
    1
    22.22%
    2
    33.33%
    3
    11.11%
    4
    0%
    5
    0%
    6
    11.11%
    7
    0%
    8
    22.22%
    9
    0%
    10
    0%
    position
    2
    3
    1
    0
    0
    1
    0
    2
    0
    0
