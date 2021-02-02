Logo

    Ferrari Challenge Driver

    Martin Nelson, driver in Ferrari Challenge Europe - SWE
    1standings

    Martin Nelson

    • SWE
      country
    ferrari challenge
    2011
    debut year
    8
    seasons
    career
    10.91
    average points
    0
    titles won
    numbers
    731.00
    points overall
    67
    race contested
    • 189 in 2015 Trofeo Pirelli Am Europe
      best season for points won
    • 24th October 2019, Mugello Race-2
      last race
    • 2° in 2015,2017, Trofeo Pirelli AM Europe
      best season
    • 5° in Spielberg Race-1 2011
      first top 10

    driver results

    podium finishes
    36 times out of 67
    53.73%
    finishes greater than 10
    2 times out of 67
    2.99%
    finishes less than 10
    62 times out of 67
    92.54%
    retirements
    5 times out of 67
    7.46%

    personal performance

    Wins
    11 times out of 67
    16.42%
    pole positions
    7 times out of 67
    10.45%
    fastest laps
    2 times out of 67
    2.99%

    career

    30
    20
    10
    1
    16.42%
    2
    17.91%
    3
    19.4%
    4
    14.93%
    5
    8.96%
    6
    2.99%
    7
    2.99%
    8
    1.49%
    9
    4.48%
    10
    2.99%
    position
    11
    12
    13
    10
    6
    2
    2
    1
    3
    2
