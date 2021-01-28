    Ferrari Challenge Driver

    1standings

    J.W. Roberts

    • USA
      country
    ferrari challenge
    2015
    debut year
    1
    seasons
    career
    3
    average points
    0
    titles won
    numbers
    6.00
    points overall
    2
    race contested
    • 5 in 2015 Coppa Shell Europe
      best season for points won
    • 26th July 2015, Paul Ricard Race-2
      last race
    • 23° in 2015, Coppa Shell Europe
      best season
    • 10° in Paul Ricard Race-1 2015
      first top 10

    driver results

    podium finishes
    0 times out of 2
    0%
    finishes greater than 10
    0 times out of 2
    0%
    finishes less than 10
    2 times out of 2
    100%
    retirements
    0 times out of 2
    0%

    personal performance

    Wins
    0 times out of 2
    0%
    pole positions
    0 times out of 2
    0%
    fastest laps
    0 times out of 2
    0%

    career

    10
    5
    1
    0%
    2
    0%
    3
    0%
    4
    0%
    5
    0%
    6
    0%
    7
    0%
    8
    50%
    9
    0%
    10
    50%
    position
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
    1
    0
    1
