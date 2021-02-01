    Ferrari Challenge Driver

    1standings

    Joshua Michael Oren Cartu

    • 2017-03-11
      born
    • CAN
      country
    ferrari challenge
    2016
    debut year
    2
    seasons
    career
    5.58
    average points
    0
    titles won
    numbers
    106.00
    points overall
    19
    race contested
    • 94 in 2017 Trofeo Pirelli Am Europe
      best season for points won
    • 29th October 2017, Finale Mondiale Trofeo Pirelli
      last race
    • 6° in 2017, Trofeo Pirelli Am Europe
      best season
    • 9° in Daytona Race-1 2016
      first top 10

    driver results

    podium finishes
    1 times out of 19
    5.26%
    finishes greater than 10
    1 times out of 19
    5.26%
    finishes less than 10
    17 times out of 19
    89.47%
    retirements
    1 times out of 19
    5.26%

    personal performance

    Wins
    0 times out of 19
    0%
    pole positions
    1 times out of 19
    5.26%
    fastest laps
    2 times out of 19
    10.53%

    career

    10
    5
    1
    0%
    2
    0%
    3
    5.26%
    4
    15.79%
    5
    21.05%
    6
    15.79%
    7
    21.05%
    8
    5.26%
    9
    5.26%
    10
    0%
    position
    0
    0
    1
    3
    4
    3
    4
    1
    1
    0
