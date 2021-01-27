Logo

    David Lim, driver in Ferrari Challenge Europe - MAL
    1standings

    David Lim

    • MAL
      country
    ferrari challenge
    2017
    debut year
    3
    seasons
    career
    2.43
    average points
    0
    titles won
    numbers
    56.00
    points overall
    23
    race contested
    • 18 in 2019 Coppa Shell AM Europe
      best season for points won
    • 29th September 2019, Imola Race-2
      last race
    • 16° in 2019, Coppa Shell AM Europe
      best season
    • 8° in Spielberg Race-1 2019
      first top 10

    driver results

    podium finishes
    0 times out of 23
    0%
    finishes greater than 10
    13 times out of 23
    56.52%
    finishes less than 10
    10 times out of 23
    43.48%
    retirements
    0 times out of 23
    0%

    personal performance

    Wins
    0 times out of 23
    0%
    pole positions
    0 times out of 23
    0%
    fastest laps
    0 times out of 23
    0%

    career

    10
    5
    1
    0%
    2
    0%
    3
    0%
    4
    4.35%
    5
    4.35%
    6
    4.35%
    7
    4.35%
    8
    21.74%
    9
    4.35%
    10
    0%
    position
    0
    0
    0
    1
    1
    1
    1
    5
    1
    0
