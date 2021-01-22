    Ferrari Challenge Driver

    Andrea Gagliardini, driver in Ferrari Challenge Europe - ITA
    1standings

    Andrea Gagliardini

    • 1986-07-07
      born
    • ITA
      country
    ferrari challenge
    2017
    debut year
    1
    seasons
    career
    7.25
    average points
    0
    titles won
    numbers
    58.00
    points overall
    8
    race contested
    • 58 in 2017 Trofeo Pirelli Europe
      best season for points won
    • 23rd July 2017, Paul Ricard Race-2
      last race
    • 7° in 2017, Trofeo Pirelli Europe
      best season
    • 3° in Valencia Race-2 2017
      first top 10

    driver results

    podium finishes
    1 times out of 8
    12.5%
    finishes greater than 10
    0 times out of 8
    0%
    finishes less than 10
    6 times out of 8
    75%
    retirements
    2 times out of 8
    25%

    personal performance

    Wins
    0 times out of 8
    0%
    pole positions
    0 times out of 8
    0%
    fastest laps
    1 times out of 8
    12.5%

    career

    10
    5
    1
    0%
    2
    0%
    3
    12.5%
    4
    12.5%
    5
    37.5%
    6
    12.5%
    7
    0%
    8
    0%
    9
    0%
    10
    0%
    position
    0
    0
    1
    1
    3
    1
    0
    0
    0
    0
