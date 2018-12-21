Season Review 2018

A year full of emotions Corse Clienti's F1 Clienti and XX Programmes are founded on the pillars of timeless emotions and the exclusivity of a unique relationship with the Ferrari brand. These unparalleled initiatives allow some very special Ferrari drivers to race their single-seaters or "XX" laboratory cars on tracks as challenging as spectacular. Austin. The first event of the 2018 season was held in Austin, Texas, at the Ferrari Racing Days, where ten single-seaters (spanning a period of almost two decades, from the 412 T2 of 1995 to the F138 of 2013), two F333 SPs and 21 "XX" cars put on a show along the track that hosts the US Formula 1 Grand Prix. Under the watchful eye of Marc Gené and the other tutors, fans witnessed the debut of first three examples of the FXX-K Evo, the all-new model for 2018, with its 1050 horsepower hybrid engine plus a new aerodynamic kit for an even more electrifying performance.

Atlanta. The second round at Road Atlanta saw seven single-seaters – including an F2004 that helped Michael Schumacher to his seventh world drivers' title – share the track with five FXX-K Evos and FXX Ks, eight 599XX Evos and 599XXs, and one FXX. The old-fashioned track renowned for its continuous ups and downs, was a perfect test bench for the mechanics of the cars and the skills of the drivers who could really let rip after acclimatising to the track, which is just over four kilometres long. Marc Gené, who set the track record of 1:01.2 at the wheel of an F2003-GA, had the most fun of all.

Motor Legend Festival. The fans at the Motor Legend Festival at Imola, for the third round of the season, had the chance to admire eight FXX Ks and the FXX-Ks with the new aerodynamic kit, along with the F1-89, the first single-seater with semi-automatic paddle shift change on the steering wheel, plus the F2002, the F2003-GA, the F2007 and the F2008, all winners of the constructors' title. An F333 SP, the "barchetta" that wrote some glorious pages in the history of motorsport, also starred on the 4,909 metres of the Santerno circuit. The splendid setting of Spa-Francorchamps hosted an eager public, who despite the bad weather on Sunday, had gathered to see extraordinary single-seaters such as the 2013 F138, F2008, F2007, F2002 and F2001 take to the track for the European Ferrari Racing Days. An F333 SP also put in an appearance. The XX Programmes cars did not go unnoticed either, with the debut on this track of the FXX-K Evo, accompanied by the FXX, 599XX, 599XX Evo and FXX K.

Shanghai. More than 45,000 spectators attended the Ferrari Racing Days in Shanghai where, along with the debut of four FXX-K EVOs, the public had the chance to admire the FXX Ks, 599XXs and FXXs. The F1 Clienti single-seater contingent included the F2004, the record-breaking car that brought Michael Schumacher his seventh and final Formula 1 world title, and an F10 that belonged to Fernando Alonso.

Japan. Proceedings then moved from China to Fuji for the sixth round, where Japanese fans, in addition to the XX cars, got to see two very important cars in the history of Scuderia Ferrari: the F1-89 and the powerful 412 T2 of 1995, the last equipped with a V12 engine.

Brno. The show then returned to Europe with an appointment at the Brno circuit, in the Czech Republic, where the single-seaters included the F2001, the F2007 and F150 Italia. The FXXs, however, alternated with the 599XXs and 599XX EVOs, as well as with the FXX Ks with their captivating design and the extraordinary FXX-K Evo, which the drivers pushed to the limit on the ups and downs of the Czech circuit. The Barcelona track hosted the eighth event of the season, where the F1-89, which had no time to compete here, shared the track with single-seaters that had enjoyed some glory days in Spain such as the F2001, the F2004 or the F138 in which Alonso won in front of his home crowd. In Barcelona, too, the XX Programmes cars included the FXX-K Evo.

Paul Ricard. Before the Finali Mondiali, the drivers in Corse Clienti's two most special activities met up at the Paul Ricard, where Ferrari won its 100th Formula One race in 1990. It was here that, in addition to the FXX-K EVO, fans got to see the F1-2000 with which Michael Schumacher secured Ferrari its first Formula 1 Drivers’ world title since 1979.

Finali Mondiali. The Finali Mondiali at Monza offered the perfect setting for the end of the season. In what is universally known as the temple of speed, 20 single-seaters, the same number as start a Formula 1 Grand Prix, and over 40 cars of the XX Programmes, put on a show for the more than 30,000 people who flocked to the Autodromo Nazionale.