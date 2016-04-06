06 aprile 2016

Maranello, 6 April 2016 - The F1 Clienti and XX Programmes kicked off their season in March and will be back on track again in less than three weeks. This time they will be at the legendary Mugello circuit. Meanwhile let's look at a video of the highlights of the Jerez event, two-days at full-throttle on the Spanish track. FXX K star of the show. All eyes were on the latest XX Programmes car, the FXX K, unveiled for the first time at the 2014 Finali Mondiali in Abu Dhabi. Customer drivers pushed the car's hybrid system, derived from Formula 1, to its limits. The 1000 horsepower plus engine delivered thrills and excitement. Formula 1 cars. However, the single-seaters were not left in the shade. A number of Schumacher era cars along with the F2007, a title winner with Kimi Raikkonen, excited the fans at Jerez. The public could again listen to the sound of the naturally aspirated engines that helped create the mystique of Formula 1. F1 Clienti and the XX Programmes will be at Mugello on April 26 and 27.