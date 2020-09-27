XX Programmes and F1 Clienti take centre-stage at Paul Ricard

The curtain has fallen on two days of private testing for XX Programmes and F1 Clienti customers at the Paul Ricard circuit in France. Eleven cars took to the track for the sixth and penultimate stage of the 2020 season, which will close at the Finali Mondiali in Misano.

XX Programmes. Four FXX-K Evos, five 599XX Evos and two FXX Evos took turns on a track that had previously hosted these extraordinary cars on various occasions, in a unique event that only Ferrari could conceive. Special tutor Olivier Beretta and his colleagues introduced customers to the circuit, giving valuable suggestions on how to achieve pure driving pleasure on the track.

F1 Clienti. A few of the Maranello single-seaters that have made the history of the category alternated on a track that hosts the Formula 1 World Championship. There were appearances from the F2003-GA, driven that season by Rubens Barrichello, the F2007 driven by world champion Kimi Räikkönen and his teammate Felipe Massa, the F2008 that the Finn raced that season, and the F138 with which Fernando Alonso competed in 2013.

Last event. The closing event of the XX Programmes and F1 Clienti 2020 season will take place at the Misano World Circuit during the weekend of the Ferrari Finali Mondiali, from 5 to 8 November.