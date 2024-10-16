XX Programme in Imola

The final act of the XX Programme draws to a close after a busy season that has taken entrants onto most iconic tracks on the planet. In keeping with tradition, the schedule for this exclusive programme will conclude during the week of the Finali Mondiali Ferrari, which this year will be hosted at the Imola circuit from 15 to 21 October.

The cars participating in this programme are futuristic models that take technical and aerodynamic solutions developed by Ferrari to the extreme. There are about fifty examples on the entry list, including nine FXXs, fifteen 599XXs and twenty-five FXX Ks. Of these, the FXX K – an extreme expression of the LaFerrari, the highest performance road car ever – was officially unveiled at the Finali Mondiali Ferrari in Abu Dhabi in 2014. The car has a 1050 HP powertrain (860 delivered by the V12 ICE and 190 by the motor) and has over 900 Nm of total maximum torque.

The examples taking part in the XX Programme will be in action on Thursday and Friday from 9 to 9.55 a.m. and 1.40 to 2.35 p.m., Saturday from 9 to 10.05 a.m. and 1 to 2.05 p.m. while on Sunday there will be only one session from 2.50 to 3.20 p.m.