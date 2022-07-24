XX Programme and F1 Clienti on track at Hockenheim

Two other exclusive Ferrari activities will follow the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Europe and the Club Competizioni GT, held over the weekend at the Ferrari Racing Days in Hockenheim. The F1 Clienti and XX Programme Private Test Days promise just as many thrills on Tuesday 26 and Wednesday 27 July.

F1 Clienti. Everyone is excited to see Kimi Räikkönen’s F2008 on the corners of the historic German track. The Finnish champion drove the car in the 2008 Formula 1 season. After winning the drivers’ title in 2007, Räikkönen contributed with two victories in Malaysia and Spain and several podium finishes to Ferrari’s conquest of the constructors’ championship. Kimi ended the race in sixth place at Hockenheim while teammate Felipe Massa’s twin car mounted the podium’s last step.

Hockenheim will also provide the stage for a 1998 Ferrari F333 SP, which won the Daytona 24 Hours with Moretti, Baldi, Theys and Luyendyk and the 12 Hours of Sebring with Moretti, Baldi and Theys, among many other endurance races that year.

XX Programme. The track activities at Hockenheim will conclude with an XX Programme session. Fourteen cars will represent five models: eight FXX-K Evos, three FXX Evos and one FXX-K, one 599XX and its respective Evo version.