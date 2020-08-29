Wohlwend by a whisker, Paulsen takes fifth pole

Fabienne Wohlwend beats Emanuele Maria Tabacchi, leader in the general standings, by a few hundreds-of-a-second. Among the Am class, Frederick Paulsen claims a fifth pole of the season.

Trofeo Pirelli. Thanks to a time of 1:50.655 Fabienne Wohlwend (Octane 126) will start from pole position in Race 1 of the Trofeo Pirelli at Mugello. The Luxembourgian got the better of Emanuele Maria Tabacchi (Rossocorsa) at the end of a heated qualifying session. The Italian driver, who made his usual on-track entrance only for the final ten minutes was beaten by a mere 9 hundreds-of-a-second. The narrow margin raises the prospect of an exciting battle between the two title contenders. Third fastest time, sixth overall, went to Florian Merckx (Baron Motorsport) who opted to come out of the pits only in the latter stages of the session. Fourth quickest was John Wartique (Francorchamps Motors Luxembourg).

Trofeo Pirelli Am. Frederick Paulsen (Formula Racing), the driver leading the championship standings, scored a fifth pole of the season out of seven races. His time of 1: 50.912, third overall, proved better than that of Matús Vyboh (Scuderia Praha) who also lies behind the general standings, just two points shy of Paulsen. Third best time went to Frederik Espersen (Baron Motorsport). Fourth came Olivier Grotz (Formula Racing).

The session was interrupted after a few minutes to allow the removal of Roman Ziemian's car (Octane 126) which ended up stationary in a hazardous spot on the track.