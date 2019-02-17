Weiland and Nielsen fastest in second qualifying session

James Weiland
took pole position for Race-2 of the Coppa Shell, repeating his performance in the first qualifying session on Saturday.
The US driver, supported by Rossocorsa, stopped the clock at 2:04.652, beating Lebanese Tani Hanna
(Formula Racing) by 107 thousandths of a second and Christian Kinch
(Gohm Motorsport) by 407 thousandths. It was another very hard-fought session behind the top three, with six drivers - from fourth to tenth - placed within one second of each other.
Nielsen in AM. Ernst Kirchmayr
(Baron Motorsport) clocked 2:05.748, just 54 thousandths of a second quicker than Eric Cheung
while the fastest of the AM category drivers, Per Nielsen
(Forza Racing), was a mere 1.545 seconds off the overall pole. Thomas Gostner
(Ineco - MP Racing) is in the fourth virtual row in front of another AM driver, Herve Mouly (Modena Motors - Sebàstien Loeb Racing) who enjoyed a podium finish on Saturday. The Frenchman preceded Ken Abe (Formula Racing) and the third fastest of the AM drivers, ‘Boris Gideon’ (Formula Racing), who recorded a time of 2:06.571 and tenth place overall.
Changes to the grid.
After yesterday's disappointment due to the early end of the race, Corinna Gostner
(Ineco - MP Racing) was eleventh fastest, a few hundredths of a second ahead of Peter Christensen (Formula Racing), with whom she had come into contact on Saturday. Behind these two, Agata Smolka
(Rossocorsa), winner of Race-1, will need to mount a comeback. The starting grid at Sakhir won’t entirely reflect the qualifying times, due to the penalties imposed to boost the thrills and excitement. The winner of Race-1 will lose six positions, the runner-up four and the third-placed driver two. The race sets off at 5:20 pm local time