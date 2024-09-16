Voices from the podium of Race 2 at Silverstone

Pranav Vangala, runner-up Trofeo Pirelli: “It was a great race, an incredible way to finish the season. I think there was a coolant leak on track so Andrew Morrow) got unlucky. I saw him slip in it, I then followed him in, slipped in it too but managed to keep it facing the right way, one of the lucky moments I guess. Then he started to catch me so had to keep my head down and was happy to finish the race second, but great season. It’s gone better than I could have ever expected. I didn't know how much fun it would be and it's exceeded expectations on every level, so thanks to everyone for it”.

Andrew Morrow, third-placed Trofeo Pirelli: “Not sure what happened at the start, some of the guys must’ve had contact because I came down into Brooklands which was fine, turned left, then right into Luffield and the backend went. Tried to get the car going again but a couple of other guys came spinning towards me so for the next couple of laps right through from Luffield round to the pit entry, it was very slippery. I dropped back so had a lot of work to do to try and catch up. Closer lap by lap by just didn’t have enough time. Messy race and P3 is a bit disappointing but it is what it is”.







