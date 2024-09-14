UK series 2025 calendar unveiled

During the gala evening at the last round of the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli UK 2024 at Silverstone, the calendar for the 2025 season was announced. Next year will see the debut of the 296 Challenge, which has already been the protagonist of the European and North American series.
The seventh edition of the UK championship commences at the Navarra circuit in northern Spain, from 25-27 April. The British regional series is no stranger to racing on international circuits, as it did for the first time in 2023 with the final round in Belgium at the Spa-Francorchamps track in conjunction with the Ferrari Challenge Europe.
The UK series continues at Oulton Park on 16-17 May, followed by Brands Hatch from 20-22 June, and then Donington Park from 26-27 July. The season finale takes place after the summer break at Silverstone from 5-7 September, at the Ferrari Racing Days event.