Two more European titles up for grabs at Mugello

As part of the Finali Mondiali programme, the Autodromo Internazionale del Mugello will feature the season’s last two races, with over 65 participants entered to decide the winners of the Trofeo Pirelli and Coppa Shell Am classes of the Ferrari Challenge Europe.

Meanwhile, Franz Engstler (Charles Pozzi GT Racing) and Axel Sartingen (Lueg Sportivo -Herter Racing) arrive in Scarperia having already been crowned champions of the Trofeo Pirelli Am and the Coppa Shell titles, respectively, after extraordinary seasons that saw them seal their titles at Spa-Francorchamps in mid-September.

Trofeo Pirelli. The main class of the Prancing Horse one-make series will feature the most eagerly awaited showdown. The two young contenders, Eliseo Donno (Radicci Automobili) and Thomas Fleming (HR Owen FF Corse), arrive in Tuscany with 19 points between them.With 34 points still in play, after three wins and a second place in the last four rounds, the Briton will try to apply further pressure on the Italian, the current leader, who has shown all his determination throughout the year with five victories and eight podiums.

Experienced drivers like Max Mugelli (CDP Eureka Competition) and young upstarts like Bence Valint (Rossocorsa – Ferrari Budapest), who won at Misano, will try to break into the two-man contest.

As mentioned, the Trofeo Pirelli Am already has a winner in Engstler and a runner-up in Hanno Laskowski (Emil Frey Sportivo), who cannot be knocked off second spot.

Coppa Shell. The competition to join Axel Sartingen on the Coppa Shell podium will be fierce, with Manuela Gostner (CDP – MP Racing), Alexander Nussbaumer (Gohm – Scuderia GT), Fons Scheltema (Kessel Racing), Roger Grouwels (Kroymans Race Art) and Ernst Kirchmayr (Gohm – Baron Motorsport) all bunched within 31 points.

Finally, the title is up for grabs in the Coppa Shell Am. With a win and a second place in the last round at Spa-Francorchamps, Motohiko Isozaki (Cornes Motors Shiba) has moved to the head of the standings in front of Singaporean driver Kirk Baerwaldt (Kessel Racing), who now trails by 14 points. Henrik Kamstrup (Formula Racing) and Giuseppe Ramelli (Rossocorsa - Pellin Racing) are also mathematically still in contention, 31 and 32 points off the lead.