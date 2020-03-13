Two days of XX Programmes at COTA draw to close

After opening the 2020 season on the iconic Road Atlanta track, XX Programmes customers visited another beautiful US facility, the Circuit of The Americas.

Designed by architect Hermann Tilke and home to the US Grand Prix since 2012, this racetrack is a drivers' favourite. Since their first visit, it is clear they know how to extract the most from their cars on a track that offers a varied and challenging layout, with different types of curves and elevation changes.

Fifteen cars covered the 5,513 metres of the circuit, ten FXX-K Evos, four 599XX Evos and one FXX Evo. The FXX-K Evo, which features Kers technology derived from Formula 1, is powered by a hybrid engine offering 1,050 hp and 900 Nm of torque. The 599XX Evo is equipped with a V12 power unit delivering 740 hp and with active aerodynamics well-suited to the Texan track. All in all, it is one of the highest performing sports cars ever built. Finally, the FXX Evo is the evolution of the progenitor of XX Programmes, which outputs 800 hp at 8500 rpm, along with 686 Nm of maximum torque.

The cars of XX Programmes will return to thrill motor fans in Monza, from 29 to 30 April.