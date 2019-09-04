Two days at Vallelunga for F1 Clienti and XX Programmes

Two days of private tests for 24 cars of the F1 Clienti and XX Programmes concluded at Vallelunga. The weather conditions were perfect for the drivers to handle the 4.085 km of the Autodromo Piero Taruffi.

XX Programmes Twenty-one cars shared the track just outside Rome, with 12 FXX-K Evos present for the occasion. This car, capable of extraordinary performance due to the 1060 hp provided by the V12 HY-Kers engine, was perfectly at home on the circuit’s technical stretches. The same went for the five 599XX Evos, whose active aerodynamics helped them find the ideal grip around the Curva Grande or the Cimini. Two FXX Ks and FXX rounded off a full complement of XX Programmes cars.

F1 Clienti. The drivers behind the wheel of the three F1 Clienti single-seaters at Vallelunga faced a track that is both technically demanding and a pleasure to drive. The circuit resounded to the roar of the eight- and ten-cylinder Ferraris, which included an F2001, driven competitively by Rubens Barrichello, the Ferrari 150th Italia which Fernando Alonso drove in the 2011 World Championship, and an F2012 used by the Spaniard the following year.

Gala dinner. As usual, the guests were treated to an unforgettable gala dinner, this time in the grand setting of Villa Borghese. It was preceded by a special visit to the Borghese Gallery museum which houses and exhibits a collection of sculptures, bas-reliefs and ancient mosaics, as well as paintings and sculptures from the 15th to the 19th century including works by Caravaggio, Raphael, Titian, Correggio, Antonello da Messina, Giovanni Bellini and sculptures by Gian Lorenzo Bernini and Canova.

Appointments. The technological workshops of the F1 Clienti and XX Programmes return to the track in early October with a new private test session at the Imola circuit, before the last date of the season at the highly anticipated Finali Mondiali.