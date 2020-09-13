Trofeo Pirelli Race-2 podium finishers

Spa-Francorchamps 13 settembre 2020

After a race with lots of passes and exciting duels for the podium positions, we hear from the drivers who shared the podium with Trofeo Pirelli winner, Emanuele Maria Tabacchi, and his Trofeo Pirelli Am counterpart, Frederik Paulsen. Florian Merckx and John Wartique scrapped it out an all-Belgian battle for second place in the Trofeo Pirelli. Meanwhile, Matús Vyboh was involved in a fight to the finish with Paulsen, and Frederik Espersen got the better of a tenacious “AC”.