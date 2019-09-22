Title wins for Prette and Moon in Singapore

The sixth and final round of the Ferrari Challenge Asia-Pacific concluded with plenty of action at Singapore’s Marina Bay Street Circuit. And Race 2 will be remembered for a superlative drive from Philippe Prette, who completed a clean sweep of two pole positions, two race wins and two fastest laps. To cap it off, he clinched the Trofeo Pirelli championship to add to his four previous titles from the 2012, 2014, 2017 and 2018 seasons. Andrew Moon was another driver who tasted glory as he lifted the Coppa Shell AM title due to his unassailable lead in the standings.

Trofeo Pirelli Prette, of Blackbird Concessionaires HK, was unyielding as he guided his car into the lead from a rolling start. He has clearly tamed this unforgiving 5.063km track, which allows little room for error, in a flawless display. Prette finished the 10 laps in 25:40.877, ahead of second-placed Go Max (M Auto Hiroshima, 25:45.347). Rosso Scuderia’s Nobuhiro Imada (25:55.431) completed the podium. In a demonstration of his pace, Prette clocked the race’s fastest lap with a blistering 2:20.239 on Lap 3 and he celebrated in style in his victory lap with his index finger pointed skywards. His wonderful weekend in Singapore also saw him collect his fourth Trofeo Pirelli championship as he tallied 227 points, ahead of Max (175 points) and Imada (94 points).

Coppa Shell Cornes Osaka’s Kazuyuki Yamaguchi also completed a double when he won Race 2 in the Coppa Shell category (25:53.347). It is a creditable performance from the Japanese, who is into his debut season. Blackbird Concessionaires HK’s David Pun followed closely behind second place (25:53.483) after a mighty battle but that rivalry is forgotten on the podium as both men exchanged brotherly handshakes and sprayed champagne on each other. Makoto Fujiwara, also of Cornes Osaka, took third place with a time of 26:09.413).

Coppa Shell AM Ray Wu, of Blackbird, was superb as he pulled off a series of overtakes to start fourth in the Coppa Shell AM grid to take the chequered flag in 26:40.209). It was a wonder show from Wu, who had to use all his skill to navigate his way past the pack while sticking to his racing lines. His closest challenger was Modena Motori Taiwan’s Kent Chen (26:46.685) while Kenneth Lau, also of Blackbird, finished third (26:54.472). But the big winner was Andrew Moon of Forza Motor Korea, whose 192 points in the table gave him the championship ahead of Chen (121 points) and Min Xiao (CTF Beijing, 114 points).

Schedule The Ferrari Challenge Asia-Pacific 2019 campaign has concluded after six race weekends. These intrepid racers will now head to Mugello, Italy, for the season-ending Finali Mondiali from 24-27 October, where they will meet Ferrari Challenge drivers from the Europe, North America and the United Kingdom regions.